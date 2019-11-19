Apple's 16in MacBook Pro is just as arduous as ever to repair

Here's hoping you don't need to send your 16in MacBook off for repair

IT MIGHT PACK a spanking-new(ish) keyboard, but Apple's 16in MacBook Pro is just as problematic as ever to repair.

After taking a look at the laptop's Magic Keyboard and finding that it's pretty much identical to the non-crap 2015 version, iFixit has taken a closer look at the new MacBook Pro's guts and, more importantly, how difficult it is to put the laptop back together.

First off, that keyboard. Though it's less prone to crumb-induced borkage than the now-defunct butterfly mechanism, iFixit moans that it also features a less-replaceable design that's glued and riveted in place.

"Nooooo! Once again, the keyboard assembly is riveted down. Though the switches are likely less vulnerable to crumbly assailants, the keyboard itself isn't any more repairable than the Butterfly boards," the teardown team moans.

That's not the only bad news. The gadget-wreckers also bemoaned the new MacBook's internals - including its processor, RAM and flash memory - which all arrive soldered to the logic board. The Touch ID sensor is also locked in place, which iFixit notes will "greatly complicate" repairs.

The teardown does reveal some interesting tidbits about the 16in laptop, though, notably about Apple's new thermal system for improved venting and that is capable of pushing out 28 per cent more air to dissipate heat more effectively.

"Pardon us while we vent for a minute. Stacked atop its slightly-older sibling (the 15in 2019 model), the new MacBook Pro has some noticeably larger exhaust holes," iFixit notes. "That combined with these new fans, which feature bigger impeller blades, pushes 28% more air through the new Pro.

iFixit sheds some light on the beefier battery too, which Apple has achieved due to slightly thicker battery packs rather than a reworked arrangement.

Still, when it comes to repairability, things are just as awful as ever, it's only saving grace being that the trackpad can be easily replaced. However, that's not enough to save the MacBook from a shameful one out of 10 repairability score. µ