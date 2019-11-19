Valve finally announces another Half-Life game

HOLY F**K! IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENED; after years upon years of waiting, Valve has announced a new Half-Life title, and it's going to be a virtual reality game.

Taking to Twitter, the game maker turned game platform builder tweeted that it will unveil Half-Life: Alyx, its "flagship VR game" on Thursday 10am Pacific Time. And that's about it.

Aside from the image in the tweet, the name of the game and the fact that it'll be VR-centric, we've got zark all to go off. So here's some background context for you as to why this is a big deal.

The original Half-Life was released in November 1998, when Valve was a much smaller and lesser-known company, but oh boy did that game catapult it into the limelight.

The entire game took place from protagonist Gordon Freeman's first-person viewpoint; there were no cutscenes or clunky pre-rendered sequences.

Instead the story and game progressed at a near-perfect pace, balancing frenetic action with minor exploration and problem-solving, while fighting a myriad of interesting and clever enemies. Half-Life's ‘grunt' human marines were a particularly good example, using grenades to flush a cowering Freeman out of cover and performing sharp flanking moves.

Half-Life really set the standard to how narratives can be told in a cinematic fashion through a first-person view and how well-paced and slick 3D shooters could be.

Plenty of first-person shooters followed Half-Life's footsteps, but few came close to beating it. That was until November 2004, when Half-Life 2 arrived.

The sequel to one of the greatest games of all time took its predecessor's strengths and ran with them.

Stunningly well-placed and thought out action setpieces were contrasted against puzzle-solving in dank sewers and scooting across sand dunes in a rickety buggy. But the most significant aspect of Half-Life 2 was the Gravity Gun, which took in-game physics and gave it a nuclear shot to the arm, with the ability to pretty much pick up any object in a game and blast it at enemies.

We can recall using the Gravity Gun to pull circular saw blades off the wall of a shack and using them to sever headcrab zombies in two. Or using it to smack Combine soldiers around with the noggin with an oil barrel; there was a heck of a lot of other physics bits in the game beyond the Gravity Gun as well.

Half-Life 2 also introduced the Source engine, which was, and still is, hugely modifiable and has lead to vast amounts of 'mods' for Half-Life 2, some of which have eventually been spun out into fully-fledged games. Left 4 Dead and Portal were also both built on the Source engine. Suffice to say Half-Life 2's influence was vast and it took a while to be surpassed with its blend of action, exploration and exposition.

Released in June 2006, Half-Life 2: Episode One was an expansion to Half-Life 2 continuing on from the aftermath of game's ending. It was more Half-Life 2 and thus a hit.

The same could be said for October 2007's Half-Life 2: Episode Two, which took Gordon Freeman and semi-sidekick Alyx Vance out into the woods and wilds of Half-Life 2's City 17. It saw Freeman zip around in a Mad Max-style barebones car with Alyx spending a lot more time with him.

The world and its game-loving dog expected an Episode Three to follow up from the cliffhanger Episode Two ended on, But it never came. And Valve went on to make millions upon millions with Steam and League of Legends, leaving the fate of Freeman and Alyx unknown, and Episode Three/Half-Life 3 a bit of a joke in the gaming world.

While Freeman was a mute protagonist, Alyx had a lot more to say, and refreshingly for a female character in a video game from the early 2000s, she wasn't spouting cries for help or fawning over Freeman. Nor was she scantily clad or sporting a chest-to-waist ratio that defies biology, chemistry and physics. Rather she was a proper strong, independent female character with the intellect and ability to match Freeman's.

So it makes sense she's set to feature in what could be finally, finally, be the sequel to Half-Life 2.

And in some ways, the VR aspect isn't surprising either. Valve has been working with VR for ages, having set up Vive with HTC and then going its own way with the Valve Index high-end VR headset, as well as having its SteamVR platform.

Given how both Half-Life and Half-Life 2 shook up the gaming world, Valve seemed unlikely to put out a sequel to the games unless it could do something impactful with Half-Life 3.

Half-Life: Alyx might not be a direct sequel but, given Valve's history and work in VR, it could be a game that sets a new standard in VR gaming and turns VR from a nice-to-try-out into a must-have bit of tech.

And if Valve debuts a slick VR game engine, it could have another Source engine on its hands and see developers handed the tools and blueprint to make truly compelling and immersive VR games.

We'll have to wait a couple of days to see more on what Valve has been working on. And a VR Half-Life might not be something many people may have wanted.

But there's a bloody good chance Half-Life: Alyx could shake-up the gaming world; if it doesn't then it could be a final nail in the Half-Life 3 coffin that fans have been slowly assembling over the long years since Half-Life 2: Episode Three. µ