Microsoft is killing off Cortana on Android and iOS from January

MICROSOFT HAS DUSTED OFF its little white flag with a massive climb-down over one of its hero products.

Cortana, the company's AI-powered virtual assistant, will be withdrawn from app stores in January, turning it from a multi-platform assistant to a Windows-only also-ran.

We've known for a while that Cortana wasn't really working out as planned for Microsoft, as consumers flocked to hardware-based solutions over Microsoft's planned strategy to leverage the billions of Windows devices already in circulation.

Earlier this year, Cortana was split from the Windows Search function, and the November 2019 Update is the first that will let you run a different assistant from the Windows lock screen.

Instead, Microsoft has announced that Cortana functionality will be moved to individual Office 365 apps: "To make your personal digital assistant as helpful as possible, we're integrating Cortana into your Microsoft 365 productivity apps. As part of this evolution, on January 31st, 2020, we're ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS in your market.

"At that point, the Cortana content you created-such as reminders and lists-will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app or Microsoft Launcher, but can still be accessed through Cortana on Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free."

Officially, the shutdown is limited to certain territories - but given that we (UK), Australia, Germany, Mexico, China, Spain, Canada and India are on the list, there are not many places left. We'd bet that the US will be added to the list by the end of 2020.

Despite all of this, however, Microsoft remains adamant that Cortana has a future. But just as it threw all of its love at Android when its own mobile OS failed, there's already growing evidence that the future of Cortana is… Amazon Alexa. μ