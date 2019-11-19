Intel is purging in end-of-life drivers and BIOS update downloads

THE END IS NIGH for some old and creaky Intel drivers and BIOS updates, as the chipmaker is sending them to the great software graveyard in the cyber sky.

Intel is consigning a suite of CPU, GPU, network chip and other drivers, as well as BIOS updates for older systems, to end-of-life status. This means the drivers and BIOS updates won't be available to download once they've been consigned to this form of digital bone orchard.

It used to be the case that when such software reached its end-of-life stage, Intel would keep it available as a download but not offer any security or bug fixes for it, effectively offering it to folks "as is"; think of it as akin to buying a car online from only looking at its pictures.

But Intel has now pulled the plug on that, with BeepingComputer noting that when a driver or BIOS update reaches the end of its support from Intel, it will be no longer available to download. That'll be a kicker for people running pretty old systems, such as using an old PC as a local file or media server without the worry that they'll bork an expensive modern machine.

If you're running a machine that you wish to keep ticking along in the near future, then it's probably best to back up the drivers you have that are currently in good working order. And if the drivers you are using haven't yet reached end-of-life but are getting on a bit, we'd advise you download them to a USB drive or other backup media so you can to sort out a PC heading to Borksville without having to rely on Intel.

Given Intel seems to be beavering away at next-gen chips and graphics, we can hardly blame it for calling time on old drivers and other digital bits, but it's still a little sad that some old but functional PCs could suffer from the winds of change. µ