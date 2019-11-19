Apple is holding a surprise event on 2 December

Apple's 2 December event will celebrate the best of the App Store

APPLE IS HOLDING a surprise event in New York City on 2 December.

Before iFans go getting too excited, it's unlikely we'll see any new hardware from the firm; there won't be new iPads with 3D-sensing tech, nor is the long-rumoured iPhone SE 2 expected to make a pre-Christmas appearance.

Instead, Apple will use the event to highlight its "favourite apps and games" of 2019, according to a picture of the invite shared on Twitter (below); we're still awaiting ours, natch.

This is unexpected. Apple Event. December 2 in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ok4UtcAylC — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) November 18, 2019

While Apple typically celebrates its favourite apps at the end of each year, this is the first time the company has scheduled a special event to do so. We're expecting the somewhat-unnecessary showcase to highlight 2019's best games, music, movies, TV shows, and podcasts, though it's unlikely any vaping apps will be receiving a special mention.

The firm will no doubt also use the event to showcase some of the best games on Apple Arcade, its recently launched subscription gaming service.

And while it's unlikely we'll see any new hardware at the app-focused event, the company could use it to release the Mac Pro and

Pro Display XDR, which it last week confirmed would arrive in December.

The invitation, which features a gold App Store icon and the tagline "Loved by Millions. Created by the best", doesn't give much else away, and there's no indication as to whether or not it will be livestreamed. µ