Intel reveals Ponte Vecchio as 'world's first' exascale GPU

INTEL HAS OFFICIALLY taken the covers off its Ponte Vecchio, confirming that the first Xe-based dedicated graphics card will be aimed at high-performance computing and artificial intelligence stuff.

That means you're not suddenly going to have an AMD or Nvidia rival that you can bung into your desktop. But it does hint at some of the underlying tech the GPU architecture will sport.

Chip chasers Tom's Hardware have the fully skinny on Intel's GPU showcase event, so we'll leave it to them to provide the tech deep-dive. But the headline-grabbing stuff is that Ponte Vecchio will be, the world's first "exascale graphics card", according to Intel, and will be built upon a 7-nanometre process node.

A 3D stacked chip design, courtesy of Intel's Foveros tech, rather than a large monolithic chip as is the case with AMD and Nvidia GPUs, will be used for Ponte Vecchio. And thanks to the use of Intel's X Link tech, systems using Ponte Vecchio can be scaled out to use multiple GPUs and nodes with unified memory, allowing for serious compute power to be put into high-performance computing machines.

There's a good chance that a lot of the tech from Ponte Vecchio will then filter down into Intel's work on consumer GPUs, which have yet to be revealed, but Tom's Hardware reckons they'll be built upon a 10nm process node and pop up in 2020; that tracks with what we've heard so far.

Sticking with the world of high-performance computing, Intel also revealed its roadmap for CPUs in that area.

We had 14nm Cascade Lake 14nm chips in 2019, and next year we'll have 'Copper Lake', which will also use the 14nm node, along with an Ice Lake revamp. Come 2020, 'Sapphire Rapids' will make its debut, though Intel revealed naff all about what it will have beyond "next-generation technologies"; this is likely to mean some AI processing stuff and perhaps the same underlying 7nm fabrication process and stacking tech that underpins Ponte Vecchio.

We'd also hazard a guess that given Intel's next big step in the high-performance computing arena won't be for at least another year, its move to 10nm desktop processors won't happen until 2021. This is just speculation though; all we know so far is 10nm desktop parts are being worked on.

Still, it looks like Intel has a busy year and a bit ahead of it, and hopefully, the stuff it cooks up in the high-level world of computing will filter down to give us more powerful and efficient PCs and laptops come 2021. µ