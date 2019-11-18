US gov grants Huawei another 90-day reprieve

THE US GOVERNMENT looks set to grant Huawei another 90-day license extension that allows it to continue doing business with American firms.

So says Reuters, which reports that the Trump administration has backtracked on previous plans to grant Huawei a measly two-week extension of its licence and is now planning to renew it another three months, just as it did back in August.

A formal announcement by the government is expected to be made later on Monday, when the current reprieve is set to expire.

It will likely be welcomed by smaller, rural mobile operators, who continue to rely on Huawei equipment as it's cheaper than kit offered by its competitors.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network on last week: "There are enough problems with telephone service in the rural communities - we don't want to knock them out. So, one of the main purposes of the temporary general licenses is to let those rural guys continue to operate."

However, Attorney General William Barr said that Huawei and ZTE "cannot be trusted" and that US rural wireless carriers should be banned from using an $8.5bn government fund to purchase services or telecom equipment from these Chinese firms.

While Huawei declined to comment on Reuters' report, Huawei chairman Liang Hua told CNBC on Monday that the US government's decision to allow Huawei to continue doing business in the US would have little impact on the company.

"No matter whether there will be an extension, in terms of its real impact on Huawei, it will be very limited," Liang said, adding that banning the company in the US would actually "pose a bigger damage" to them.

His comments have merit, too; despite losing an entire continent, which forced it to launch its latest flagship phone without Google Play Services, Huawei remains in a pretty good place. Sales have continued to be buoyant and profits are moving in the right direction.

Update

Reuters reports that the Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing US companies to continue doing business with Huawei. µ