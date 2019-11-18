Google Stadia now has 22 games for this week's launch

GOOGLE HAS HAD A DIG down the back of the sofa, and come up with 10 more games to accompany the 12 already announced. That'll make up for the chronic lack of promised features, no doubt.

So what can you expect to be playing tomorrow morning in your browser window? Well first of all Football Manager 2020 is in the mix, which manages to do a good job of passing as a spreadsheet, should you want to quietly work on Dorchester Town's Champions League push on the sly at work.

Alternatively, if you dream of the rural life, then Farming Simulator 2019 might just be for you, minus the mucking out. Apparently this latest version adds horse riding to the mix, should Red Dead Redemption 2 look like too much fun.

First-person shooters are well catered for in this batch of titles, with Metro Exodus, Rage 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood joining the mix. And for fans of misleading titles, the 15th instalment of the Final Fantasy series is also new.

Rounding up the list of new additions is Attack on Grid 2019, NBA 2K20, Trials Rising and Titan: Final Battle 2 (another hostage to fortune let loose in the naming department, there).

That takes the total number of launch games to 22. Here's that list in full, arranged alphabetically for some sense of order.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Destiny 2: The Collection

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Red Dead Redemption 2

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Thumper

Tomb Raider 2013

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

What about when you've finished with all of these, and can't face any more Lady Gaga backed jiggling on Just Dance 2020? Well Google has bumped Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint to 2019, and it looks like Doom: Eternal, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Cyberpunk 2077 will all be joining next year too.

But by then you'll also have Microsoft's xCloud to consider… unless you're one of the early adopters who's already invested in Google hardware ahead of tomorrow's big launch. µ