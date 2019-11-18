The 16in MacBook Pro's keyboard is nearly identical to the 2015 version

You can't tell from looking, but typing on this should be a lot nicer...

WE'VE KNOWN FOR SOME TIME that Apple was ready to commit insecticide and kill off its widely hated Butterfly keyboard design. The worry was that you should be careful what you wish for, and Apple might come up with something even worse - a keyboard that delivers a small electric shock on every seventh "S" press, or something.

So it's with some relief that we can say Apple has decided that the best way to move the MacBook keyboard forward is to take it backwards. A new video from iFixit shows that the new keyboard design is essentially identical to the 2015 version, back when Apple was lauded for its keys.

That means the scissor switches are back, abandoned back in 2016 in an attempt to make the MacBook line infinitesimally thinner. Unfortunately, reliability and noise took a hit in the process, so this is good news for anyone who values usability over looks.

So how identical is "essentially identical"? Well, in the video above, staff at iFixit were able to jimmy up one of the keys and replace it directly with one from Apple's external Bluetooth Magic Keyboard. The keys are marginally taller on the latter, but it works fine - meaning you too can make your brand new 16in MacBook have a colour pattern resembling a chessboard.

Actually, you probably won't be wanting to do anything resembling surgery to a brand new 16in MacBook Pro - even something as minor as switching out the keys. With prices starting at £2,399 and going all the way up to £5,769 if you decide to whack in 8TB of storage, 64GB RAM and a CPU/GPU upgrade, it might be best if you leave it in its original box locked away in a safe, just in case.

You can't be too careful. µ