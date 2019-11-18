Apple pulls 181 apps in anti-vaping crusade

APPLE HAS TAKEN its giant novelty "no smoking" sign on the App Store and added the words "or vaping".

Following growing concerns about the life prospects of those that vape, Apple has decided that someone has to think of the children and pulled every single app that relates to substitute ciggies. Because there's nothing "cool" about smoking, kids. Go build a treehouse instead.

"We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps," Apple said in a statement to Axios, presumably while sitting on a chair backwards wearing a baseball cap.

"Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic.

"We agree, and we've updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted. As of today, these apps are no longer available to download."

The key phrase there might be "available to download" - if you have any vape-related apps on your phone, they'll continue to work for the time being. Though whether or not any of the app makers will bother to update them in the future is an open question.

In all, 181 apps have been pulled from the store - a figure which includes games and companion apps.

It's interesting that Apple doesn't take this health-conscious view on alcohol, where the damaging effects have been known for literally decades. Despite this, the Wetherspoons app lets you order a round of ten tequila slammers without passing the age-old test of whether you're sober enough to stand in the bar queue without swaying like a birch tree in a light breeze.

Won't somebody think of the children? µ