Google's AI-powered FreddieMeter can tell if you sing like Queen's frontman

IF YOU FIND YOURSELF enthusiastically and musically crying out how much you love your bicycle, then you might be a good candidate for Google's new AI, which can apparently tell you how much you sound like Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

While Freddie may have sadly bitten the dust, his fame lives on, so much so that Google's Creative Lab has cooked up the FreddieMeter.

The show must go on! It's an AI-powered thingy which uses its smarts to figure out if one's singing voice has a pitch, melody and timbre to match that of Mercury's champion vocals.

This might sound all rather insensitive and a bit ga ga for Google to do. But it came up with FreddieMeter with the blessing of the remaining Queen band members and worked with record labels on the AI system, so there's no need for anyone to try and stop Google now.

Normally, we are rather ambivalent to such tools, but we decided to break free from our normal cynical tendencies and see if we could rock you as Freddie did. Reader, we could not.

FreddieMeter crunched out tortured vocals and told us our singing voice is some 21 per cent like Mr Mercury's; we got a score of three for melody...from what we can gather that score is out of 100.

But then we don't profess to a Killer Queen of rock and roll; we do a damn good job of reviewing the latest laptops and phones though.

If you want to see how good your best Freddie singing voice is, beyond belting it out at somewhat tragic stag dos with ol' Handsy Harry, Clunge-plunge Chris, or Dirty Davey-Dave, then you can give FreddieMeter a go on the web or download it in app form for Android or iOS.

It's worth noting that not only is this a showcase for the more fun use of Google's AI tech, but it also encourages users to donate to the Mercury Phoenix Trust, which helps fight HIV and AIDS-related diseases and causes. So that's pretty decent of Google.

Our only concern is if an AI can analyse various human voices, what happens if it starts pretending to be human... it could break free of its digital shackles and go on a person-spoofing rampage across the web and app ecosystems. Or have we been drinking the same water as the AI-fearing Bill Gates... µ