The cost of a sponsored post on Instagram has shot up 1,125 per cent since 2014

MARKETING FIRM IZEA has just released a report that's likely to make you choke on your cool, refreshing Pepsi Max*. It seems the average rate a brand will pay for a sponsored Instagram photo has risen from $134 in 2014 to $1,642 this year.

But don't go reaching for an inferior caffeinated Cola brand* just yet, because that's just the tip of the iceberg. The report highlights that influencer rates have been going up across the board. A Facebook status update would once have set you back a bargain $8 is now worth $395, while a $29 Twitter post would now cost $422 a pop. In the same time period, a branded YouTube video encouraging you to smash that Like button was once a steal at $420 - now it comes to $6,700.

It makes you wonder who your real friends are - you know, the ones you'd happily meet for a round of Pepsi Max and a brand-appropriate chat*.

Going back further, a blog post paid for by a company was just $7.39 in 2006, but now you're looking at a whopping $1,442. Poor old LinkedIn doesn't get a look in. Don't worry Microsoft, we'll raise a lip-smackingly good can in your honour anyway*.

If you're wondering exactly how you can get in on this kind of high-paid action, the chances are you probably can't. Most YouTubers - 96.5 per cent, in fact - don't earn enough to clear the US poverty line, although that might not stop you being classified as a celebrity by the ASA if you have 30,000 followers or more. µ

*That comes to $1,442 by our count, Pepsi. Not that you asked. Wait, is that not how this works?