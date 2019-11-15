PayPal has cut-off over 100,000 Pornhub performers

PAYPAL HAS CLUTCHED ITS PEARLS in horror after learning it might have paid fornicators on its books, and pulled the plug on over 100,000 PornHub performers.

The sudden change specifically affects performers who are part of the site's Model Program, which lets humans bump uglies on camera, and then upload the video to earn advertising revenue from the videos.

In a blog post on the PornHub site - a bit like getting Playboy for the long-form articles - the company said it was "devastated by PayPal's decision to stop payouts to over 100,000 performers who rely on them for their livelihoods".

The site urges said performers to update their payment information, with a switch to Direct Debit, cheque or cryptocurrency as a matter of urgency.

But it's not as simple as that. Even assuming that every model on the site sees the blog post - again, who goes to PornHub for the think pieces? - there are plenty of banks which simply refuse to serve sex workers, and cryptocurrency isn't ideal for numerous reasons, either.

In PayPal's defence, it has always spelled out that sex work is banned under its terms and conditions, and it's not even written in grade-seven legalese. PayPal "prohibits all account holders from buying or selling sexually oriented digital goods, including downloadable pictures or videos, subscriptions to websites, or other content delivered through a digital medium". If it involves your pickle or bajingo, you're bang out of luck, in other words.

Seen through that lens, the ban is pretty straightforward. As a PayPal spokesperson told Motherboard: "Following a review, we have discovered that Pornhub has made certain business payments through PayPal without seeking our permission. We have taken action to stop these transactions from occurring."

Well shit.



Some of us were REALLY counting on that money. — Sarina Havok Los Angeles (@SarinaHavok) November 14, 2019

All the same, it's an oddly puritanical stance to hold, and one which ultimately costs PayPal in lost transaction fees. Albeit, not as much as the sex workers who now have to wait anxiously for their next pay cheque. µ