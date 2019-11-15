You can now be a guinea pig in Apple's health study
An Apple a day keeps researchers in pay
IF YOU'VE ALWAYS wanted to be a medical guinea pig, but don't fancy responding to iffy-looking ads on Gumtree, then Apple has answered your prayers.
If you live in the United States, you can now opt in for health data from your iPhone and Apple Watch to be used in health studies, hopefully helping increase the sum total of human medical knowledge in the process.
To participate, you need to download the Apple Research app, where you can currently opt-in to three different studies.
The first is in conjunction with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. They're interested in tracking women's health analytics to learn more about infertility, osteoporosis, menopause and polycystic ovary syndrome.
Obviously that particular study is only open to roughly half of the iPhone owning population, so what else is available? Next up is a study from the American Heart Association and Brigham and Women's Hospital, which aims to look at Apple Watch data collected from workouts to see possible early-warning signs for cardio nasties like atrial fibrillation, heart disease and declining mobility.
Finally, the University of Michigan and the WHO (the World Health Organisation, rather than the British rock band) want to know more about your ears. The study will use surveys and hearing tests, along with headphone usage data and ambient sound measurements, to try and measure the possible impact of exposure to noise over time.
"Today marks an important moment as we embark on research initiatives that may offer incredible learnings in areas long sought after by the medical community," said Apple's chief operating officer Jeff Williams. "Participants on the Research app have the opportunity to make a tremendous impact that could lead to new discoveries and help millions lead healthier lives."
Currently, it seems to be US only, so if you live on this side of the Atlantic, you'll just have to conduct your own health research with a notebook and a child's chemistry set for the time being. µ
