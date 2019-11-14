Brave 1.0 is ready for privacy-loving web surfers

Hear it roar; the Brave browser is ready for all to have a go on it

IF YOU'RE HOT FOR PRIVACY, then best go give the Brave 1.0 browser a whirl, as it's now out of beta and in stable release form.

That doesn't mean it's a browser for privacy-centric equines, but that it's now available for Windows, Linux, macOS and iOS. And for folks that hate the idea of being targeted by third-party advertisers, tracked by various brands and having auto-playing videos blasted through their browsers, Brave 1.0 could open up a brave new world of browsing for them.

The browser promises to not only block adverts and trackers but to also offer Brave Ads, which are a form of adverts that will pay people to view them and not gobble their data. Such ads are delivered through push notifications rather than intrusive web page banner ads.

It's a somewhat novel approach and one that will see targeted ads that won't spill data out of the browser's hands and into the grubby mitts of third parties.

Folks who opt into Brave Ads will get blockchain tokens as a reward. These can be cashed in for vouchers or gift cards through Brave's partner Upload, or they can be given to an article's writer or website creator.

Such forms of micropayments have been trialled before and haven't exactly gone gangbusters. So Brave 1.0 will need to have both users and website publishers onboard with its take on adverts, which might be quite a stretch given the established ways some sites make money and what people are used to when browsing.

However, Brave 1.0 is built on Chromium, meaning folks that might be chewing over a swap from Chrome onto a more privacy-centric browser could make the switch without giving up too much of the functionality they're used to; Brave can use Chrome themes and extensions, for example.

Putting this aside, there's even more privacy stuff to pour over, including Brave 1.0 not only sporting a Private Window mode for deeper incognito browsing but also Private Window with Tor, which taps into The Onion Router for even more obfuscated web browsing.

Given the Brave beta has seen some eight million people make use of it, there's a lot of scope for it to be a big deal. It's probably not going to knock Chrome off the top browser spot anytime soon, but as more people get thinking about online privacy it could balloon in popularity. µ