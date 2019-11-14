Apple's Phil Schiller claims kids who use Chromebooks 'won't succeed'

APPLE'S HEAD OF MARKETING WAFFLE Phil Schiller has trash-talked Chromebooks and brazenly claimed the kids that use them are "not going to succeed".

In an interview with CNET following the launch of the 16in MacBook Pro, Schiller was quizzed about the growing popularity of Chromebooks for education. This line of questioning didn't go down well - likely because Apple has long been losing ground to Chrome OS machines - and Schiller slammed the low-cost machines as "cheap testing tools" in a sharp-tongued response.

"Kids who are really into learning and want to learn will have better success," Schiller said. "It's not hard to understand why kids aren't engaged in a classroom without applying technology in a way that inspires them. You need to have these cutting-edge learning tools to help kids really achieve their best results."

"Yet Chromebooks don't do that. Chromebooks have gotten to the classroom because, frankly, they're cheap testing tools for required testing. If all you want to do is test kids, well, maybe a cheap notebook will do that. But they're not going to succeed."

So there you have it. If you want your child to succeed in school, you'll instead need to cough up hundreds of pounds for a keyboard-less iPad, which Schiller has brandished as the "ultimate tool for a child to learn on".

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Schiller to attempt to backtrack on his spicy remarks. He tweeted that "every child has the ability to succeed" and that Apple was also providing children with "content, curriculum and tools."

Every child has the ability to succeed — helping them to do that has always been our mission. In the full conversation with CNET, we discussed giving kids and teachers the content, curriculum and tools they need to learn, explore and grow. Not just to take a test. — Philip Schiller (@pschiller) November 13, 2019

Apple has been trying to push its devices into education for the past few years, but expensive price-tags have long held many schools back and seen them opt for cheap-and-cheerful Chromebooks instead. µ