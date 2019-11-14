Google is plotting a move into banking

DO-IT-ALL Google is reportedly planning a move into banking with the introduction of current accounts that will be operated through Google Pay.

The service, which is expected to launch next year, will be offered in partnership with Citigroup and a credit union at Stanford University, according to the Wall Street Journal. It's not known, yet, whether the company plans to offer banking services outside of the US.

"We're exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay, helping their customers benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools, while keeping their money in an FDIC or NCUA-insured account," a Google spokesperson confirmed in a statement

The current account service will enable customers to use Google's analytic tools to their banking products.

The project, codenamed Cache, is the latest example of a big technology firm moving into consumer finance - a broad area encompassing bank accounts, brokerage accounts, digital payment apps, loans, and other services.

Tech firms including Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple view financial services as a potential new source of services revenue and an opportunity to strengthen their ties with customers.

So far, Google's most noticeable success in financial services has been in India, where Google Pay is used by nearly 67 million users each month. Moving into financial services could also provide Google new information for their advertising business, helping it to track ads that actually lead to purchases.

In June, Facebook proposed a new global cryptocurrency named Libra that it plans to launch in the first half of 2020 - despite opposition from authorities in the US and elsewhere, which led to the withdrawal of several key partners.

Amazon has been offering loans to small businesses since 2011. The company launched a credit card with JP Morgan Chase in 2017 and is currently working on plans to introduce checking accounts for customers.

Apple has also joined forces with Goldman Sachs to introduce a credit card for customers, which followed the launch of its now widely-used Apple Pay service in 2014.

And last month, ride-hailing giant Uber announced plans to launch a new division, called Uber Money, which will include a digital wallet and upgraded debit and credit cards. µ