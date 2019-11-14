Apple to debut new iPad Pro and iPhone SE in 'first half of 2020'
Ming Chi-Kuo strikes again
IF THE NEWLY-ANNOUNCED 16in MacBook Pro wasn't enough to satisfy your Apple hardware needs, it looks like more products are on the horizon.
So says - you guessed it - renowned analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who claims (via MacRumours) that Apple will debut new iPad Pro models and the long-rumoured iPhone SE in the first half of 2020 - the same timeframe that was recently tabled by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The new iPad Pro models, Kuo claims, will gain 3D-sensing abilities thanks to the addition of time-of-flight (ToF) sensor to the rear camera setup, which will also see an upgrade from one to two lenses.
This distance-mapping sensor will measure how long it takes for a laser or LED to bounce off objects in an environment and get back to the camera, providing a more accurate 3D map of the camera's surroundings. In the case of the iPad Pro, it would likely make AR software and tools more accurate in superimposing virtual things over real-world environments.
Kuo's latest crystal ball gazing also throws up some predictions about the so-called iPhone SE 2, which is expected to debut before the end fo the first quarter. The is low-cost handset, which will probably look more like the iPhone 8 than the original iPhone SE, is expected to sport a 4.7in screen, Touch ID, an A13 SoC and 3GB RAM.
The handset will likely start around $399 (around £310) with 64GB of storage and will come in Space Gray, Silver, and Red, according to Kuo. µ
