Microsoft flings Chromium Edge for ARM PCs at beta testers

Microsoft has released the first beta of Chromium Edge on ARM

MICROSOFT HAS ANNOUNCED that a native ARM64 version of its Chromium Edge browser is now available for testing.

Redmond officials announced on Twitter that the new Edge browser, built to run natively on ARM64, has entered the Canary testing channel and will "soon" come to the Dev and Beta channels.

Until now, ARM-based PCs such as the Surface Pro X could only run the new Edge through emulation, which users moaned had a detrimental effect on performance and battery life.

We're pleased to announce that Microsoft Edge for ARM is now available in the Canary channel! Canary is now built natively for the ARM64 architecture that powers some Windows 10 devices, including the new Surface Pro X. It will soon come to the Dev and Beta channels as well. pic.twitter.com/cKg1H3Utfd — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) November 13, 2019

The Verge, which has been testing early Canary versions of the ARM64 Edge Chromium release, reports that the Surface Pro X delivers far better for performance and battery life when using the browser compared to using Chrome or Edge in emulation.

"We've seen big improvements in switching tabs, rendering web content, and scrolling speeds," it writes. "While the speed improvements are obvious, this is an early copy of Edge Chromium for ARM and tabs do occasionally crash."

In other Windows-on-ARM news, Neowin reports that Microsoft is working to enable x64 app emulation on the platform. Currently, 32-bit (x86) Intel apps can run in emulation on Windows 10 on ARM, but there's no support for 64-bit (x64) apps, such as Adobe Premiere Pro or Photoshop Elements.

Citing several sources, Neowin reports that "Microsoft is indeed working on bringing x64 app emulation to Windows on ARM", though notes that support might not arrive until the first half of 2021. µ