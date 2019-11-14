Motorola's iconic Razr returns as an Android foldable with underwhelming specs

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2004! Motorola has revived the iconic Razr flip-phone as a foldable Android handset.

The throwback device, which looks a lot like its 15-year-old Razr V3 predecessor, is being lauded as is "the first-ever clamshell-style flexible display". There's a 2.7in 600x800 'Quick View' screen on the outside for glancing at notifications and for, er, taking selfies, and the device opens to reveal a 6.2in 2142x 87621:9 OLED screen that and folds horizontally down the centre.

Motorola is making a big song and dance about the Razr's hinge. In a bid to dodge the borkage suffered by Samsung's foldable Galaxy Fold, the company has developed a "zero-gap" hinge that allows the Razr to close with both sides completely flat in a bid to protect the main display. This is good news as, much like the original Razr, you can dramatically slam the handset shut to end a phone call.

Under the hood, things get a bit, er, underwhelming. The Moto Razr packs a middle-of-the-road Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip, which comes paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a lowly 2,510mAh battery.

What's more, despite the fact it's launching in January, the Razr will ship with Android 9.0 Pie; Google's newer Android 10 launched in September, complete with added support for foldable form factors.

Elsewhere, the Moto Razr reboot sports a 16MP f/1.7 main camera, a 5MP front camera, USB-C 18W fast charging and NFC support. There's no 5G support baked in nor is the handset waterproof, though Motorola claims its nano-coating will protect against "sweat, spills and splashes."

The Motorola Razr will fetch $1,4999 when it launches in the US on Verizon's network, with pre-orders pegged to begin on 26 December - bad news for dads who had already added the handset to their Christmas lists. Here in Blighty, the Moto Razr will be available on the EE network. µ