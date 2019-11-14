The Inquirer

Motorola's iconic Razr returns as an Android foldable with underwhelming specs

Flipping heck

Motorola's iconic Razr returns as an Android foldable with underwhelming specs
The Motorola Razr has returned after 15 years
0 Comments

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2004! Motorola has revived the iconic Razr flip-phone as a foldable Android handset.

The throwback device, which looks a lot like its 15-year-old Razr V3 predecessor, is being lauded as is "the first-ever clamshell-style flexible display". There's a 2.7in 600x800 'Quick View' screen on the outside for glancing at notifications and for, er, taking selfies, and the device opens to reveal a 6.2in 2142x 87621:9 OLED screen that and folds horizontally down the centre. 

Motorola is making a big song and dance about the Razr's hinge. In a bid to dodge the borkage suffered by Samsung's foldable Galaxy Fold, the company has developed a "zero-gap" hinge that allows the Razr to close with both sides completely flat in a bid to protect the main display. This is good news as, much like the original Razr, you can dramatically slam the handset shut to end a phone call.

Under the hood, things get a bit, er, underwhelming. The Moto Razr packs a middle-of-the-road Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip, which comes paired with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a lowly 2,510mAh battery.

What's more, despite the fact it's launching in January, the Razr will ship with Android 9.0 Pie; Google's newer Android 10 launched in September, complete with added support for foldable form factors. 

Elsewhere, the Moto Razr reboot sports a 16MP f/1.7 main camera, a 5MP front camera, USB-C 18W fast charging and NFC support. There's no 5G support baked in nor is the handset waterproof, though Motorola claims its nano-coating will protect against "sweat, spills and splashes."

The Motorola Razr will fetch $1,4999 when it launches in the US on Verizon's network, with pre-orders pegged to begin on 26 December - bad news for dads who had already added the handset to their Christmas lists. Here in Blighty, the Moto Razr will be available on the EE network. µ

Further reading

INQ Latest