Apple's 16in MacBook Pro goes official with all-new 'Magic Keyboard'

APPLE HAS ANNOUNCED the long-hyped 16in MacBook Pro, just as rumours had suggested.

The new MacBook Pro replaces the classic 15in model in Apple's laptop lineup, yet sports a chassis that's almost identical in size thanks to bezels than are 34 per cent smaller than before. The 16in screen boasts a 3,072x1,920-pixel resolution (up from 2,880x1,800 on the 15in model) and Apple claims brightness still hits 500 nits.

However, the big talking point is the keyboard, which Apple has redesigned from the ground up for the first time since 2015. The 16in MacBook Pro finally ditches the bork-prone 'butterfly' keyboard that has vexed Apple laptops for the past few years, replacing it instead with a 'Magic Keyboard' that adopts a new, and presumably more reliable scissor-switch mechanism.

This keyboard comes coupled with a Touch Bar, but Apple has added an Escape key at the top-left, in addition to a repositioned Touch ID sensor on the right.

Apple has also been keen to talk-up the MacBook Pro's new six-speaker arrangement, which it claims delivers "the most advanced audio experience ever in a notebook" thanks to its all-new force-cancelling woofers that use dual opposed speaker drivers to reduce unwanted vibrations that distort sound.

Under-the-hood, the new MacBook Pro ships with Intel's 9th-gen Core processors; either a six-core 2.6GHz i7 CPU or an eight-core 2.3GHz i9 chip. This comes teamed with up to 64GB (!) DDR4 RAM, a choice of AMD Radeon Pro 5300M or 5500M graphics, and up to 8 TB (!!) PCIe-based onboard storage.

Battery life has been upgraded too, with the MacBook Pro's new 100W battery delivering up to 11-hours of juice, up from 10-hours on the 15in model. There's also a new USB-C charger which Apple claims can juice the notebook to full in two-and-a-half hours.

Apple's new MacBook Pros are, naturally, available to order from today, with the i7 and i9 models priced at £2,399 and £2,799, respectively.

Apple also confirmed on Wednesday that its long-awaited Mac Pro desktop will go on sale in December. µ