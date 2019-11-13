Facebook 'bug' saw app sneakily access iPhone and iPad cameras

FACEBOOK HAS BEEN SECRETLY accessing iPhone and iPad cameras in the background as folks used its iOS app. But breathe easy, Apple fans, it appears to be a bug, not some pervy people at the social network.

A clutch of reports on Twitter noted how there was some unusual behaviour in the Facebook iOS app, with Joshua Maddux (below) noticing that his iPhone camera was actively working while he scrolled through the Facebook news feed.

Found a @facebook #security & #privacy issue. When the app is open it actively uses the camera. I found a bug in the app that lets you see the camera open behind your feed. Note that I had the camera pointed at the carpet. pic.twitter.com/B8b9oE1nbl — Joshua Maddux (@JoshuaMaddux) 10 November 2019

Maddux found that the issue seems to exist in iPhones running iOS 13.2.2, but not iOS 12, and this has been confirmed by other reports doing the rounds.

Facebook's vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted that the whole thing "sounds like a bug" and that the social network is looking into it.

Thanks for flagging this. This sounds like a bug, we are looking into it. — Guy Rosen (@guyro) 12 November 2019

The bug manifested itself as a small sliver of the camera interface shown on the edge of the phone's display when using the parts of the Facebook iOS app.

And it seems to be down to how the Facebook app handles access to iPhone and iPad cameras in the latest version of iOS 13. To squash the bug for the time being, iPhone and iPad users can simply remove the Facebook app's camera access in the device settings, or just purge the app from their iGadgets completely.

If you're into conspiracy theories, you might argue that this was a deliberate move by Facebook to gobble up more user data. And we'd not blame you given the data handling mess that came to light last year with the Cambridge Analytica data-sharing scandal, as well as other borks by Facebook in keeping its user data private.

Facebook has yet to post an official response to the issue, but we'd bet a healthy amount of money that it'll tow the 'it's just a bug' line. µ