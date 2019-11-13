Sony Xperia 3 leaks with curved design and Snapdragon 865

THOUGH IT CONTINUES to shrink its smartphone biz, it looks like Sony has a new flagship in the works for 2020.

The so-called Sony Xperia 3, which will confusingly follow the top-end Xperia 1 and not-so-flagship Xperia 5, has made its first appearance on Chinese website CNMO (above).

The handset is expected to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, which also looks set to power the Galaxy S11 and OnePlus 8 following its debut at the Snapdragon Tech Summit in December. As per leaks, the 7nm chipset will stick to the 8-core formula but will offer a 20 per cent performance and GPU hikes compared to the Snapdragon 855+.

Elsewhere, the Xperia 3 will sport a curved body reminiscent of Sony's eight-year-old Xperia Arc, which will likely house a CinemaWide OLED panel with a 21:9 resolution and no notches or pop-up mechanisms.

A fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the side of the handset, according to CNMO, and the leaked images suggest it'll sport a hefty camera bump similar to that on the Pixel 4.

Sony is expected to launch two versions of the Xperia 3 - one which will support 5G, and another model that will be 4G-only.

The somewhat underwhelming device will likely make its debut at MWC in February next year, but it remains to be seen whether it can turn Sony's struggling smartphone business around; reports earlier this year claimed the firm was planning to axe 2,000 of its 4,000-strong smartphone workforce as its market share continues to slump. µ