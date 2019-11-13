BBC and Sky team up for full-blown personalised iPlayer

AUNTIE BEEB and creepy uncle Sky have announced a plan to bring a full version of BBC iPlayer to Sky customers, in the latest salvo of the streaming wars.

Up to now, Sky customers have had a paired-down version of BBC's on-demand offering, in common with other broadcasters.

But with the recent decision to allow iPlayer to keep programmes on the site for a year, there needed to be a change, and by heck, there is one.

Under the new deal, viewers will be able to access the full iPlayer app, in the same way that Sky's Netflix integration works. It'll be available through the catch-up menu or via the red button on any BBC channel.

The BBC recently announced that it would be dropping news and information from the red button service in favour of additional streams and other programme related fun.

The corporation's much grumbled about radio and podcast service BBC Sounds will also be available through Sky and Now TV.

But the big change will come with the arrival of Promosmart - a non-commercial version of the AdSmart feature that delivers personalised adverts before on-demand programmes.

Promosmart will allow Auntie to play programme trailers that are more likely to engage individual households, rather than the generic ones on linear television.

Adsmart is already in use across Sky branded channels and close partners such as Fox. In addition, Sky's "Kidsafe" mode will also be applied to iPlayer, locking down dodgy content from little fingers.

The news is particularly significant at a time when more streaming services, such as Disney+ and BBC/ITV co-venture Britbox are launching. With services from other traditional broadcasters such as All4 also playing in a paired down form on Britain's biggest pay-tv broadcaster, this could be the beginning of a whole glut of similar deals in the coming months.

And yet, there's still nothing to sort out the Red Screen of Death during regional opt-outs on BBC1 HD. μ