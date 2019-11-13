Mozilla, Intel and Red Hat form Bytecode Alliance for better open-source security

THE MOZILLA FOUNDATION has joined forces with three big industry players to form the Bytecode Alliance.

The new open-source consortium sees the browser maker snuggle up with edge-cloud maker Fastly, chipmaker Intel and enterprise Linux distro Red Hat.

The Bytecode Alliance has been formed to up the security game in the open-source development field, with a secure platform that will allow developers to run code safely on any device, running any operating system, to test it before it's released to the big wide world.

Essentially, think of it as a world of sandbox but a sandbox for cheetah poop, not domestic kitty poop.

The aim of members is to "deliver a state-of-the-art runtime environment and associated language toolchains, where security, efficiency, and modularity can all coexist across the widest possible range of devices and architectures."

Luke Wagner, Distinguished Engineer at Mozilla and co-creator of WebAssembly explains: "WebAssembly is changing the web, but we believe WebAssembly can play an even bigger role in the software ecosystem as it continues to expand beyond browsers. This is a unique moment in time at the dawn of a new technology, where we have the opportunity to fix what's broken and build new, secure-by-default foundations for native development that are portable and scalable.

"But we need to take deliberate, cross-industry action to ensure this happens in the right way. Together with our partners in the Bytecode Alliance, Mozilla is building these new secure foundations—for everything from small, embedded devices to large, computing clouds,"

The Bytecode Alliance is already hitting the ground running with a number of projects, some brand new and others formalising joint ventures already in place. These include Wasmtime - a tiny WebAssembly/WASI runtime, Lucet - a compiler and runtime for low latency, high concurrency apps, WAMR - an interpreter for WebAssembly runtime on embedded devices, and Cranelift - a cross-platform security-first code generator written in Rust. μ