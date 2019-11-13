Amazon to open its 'first grocery store' apart from the other 500 it owns

AMAZON HAS ANNOUNCED 'it's first grocery store' after someone in the marketing department clearly forgot all about Amazon Go and Whole Foods.

The company has been pushing into the lucrative grocery market for years now with services like Prime Now, Amazon Pantry and Amazon Go, but its big statement of intent was the purchase of the entire Whole Foods chain.

The new store has broken cover thanks to a job advert will open in 2020 in Woodland Hills, a suburb of Los Angeles, California. The news was later confirmed by Amazon.

The description of "first grocery store" suggests that it will have the Amazon name, will be the first of many, and won't have the emphasis on groovy organics of the Whole Foods brand.

It also suggests it won't be automated - that's covered under the Amazon Go brand. Instead, it's a traditional supermarket, which according to CNET will be on the site of a former 35,000 square foot Toys R Us store.

Amazon has already started to dabble in bricks and mortar for its original product line - there's an Amazon Books at several locations, including Manhattan, New York - but as physical shopping is in decline, the company is taking massive risks in breaking back into a form of shopping its more than a little responsible for killing off.

"When it comes to grocery shopping, we know customers love choice, and this new store offers another grocery option that's distinct from Whole Foods Market, which continues to grow and remain the leader in quality natural and organic food," an Amazon spokesperson told CNET.

Whole Foods will continue to expand as a separate entity, with its products available through Amazon's other outlets. This is sounding more like an Amazon Fresh or Amazon Pantry format.

Whether this format ever comes to Blighty will depend on if Amazon can find an in, but with the battle between chains already far more intense than in the US, it could be that even Bezos can't make it work. μ