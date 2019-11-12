Microsoft retires three services including Skype Translator bot

WHEN WE REPORT on product retirements, it tends to be Google swinging its axe, but today, it's Microsoft's turn to cull some of its more esoteric features and leave its devoted users saying, "Hey man, I was using that".

Two SMB features - Microsoft Invoicing and Outlook Customer Manager - are getting the chop, but they're so niche we could have just not mentioned it and most people would be none the wiser.

The one that we're really interested in is Skype Translator bot. You may recall it was only a few years ago that we first saw Microsoft keynotes being offered with automatically generated subtitles. Soon after, the feature was released in a standalone app, before it came to other parts of the Microsoft empire - most notably everyone's favourite car-sickness inducing VoIP service Skype.

Although the fundamental technology that wowed us all isn't changing, the next version of Skype will instead have something called "Translated Conversations" (because why have a catchy name when you can have a clunky one, eh?) which is already in testing within the Insider community, ahead of a full launch in Skype 8.54.

The good news is that whereas Translator bot would send the original message, then translate, then send the translation, this refined feature does the whole thing almost simultaneously, meaning that it should feel a bit less clunky and a bit more natural. It also means that you won't have this weird third wheel in your chats.

The bad news is that, at launch, Translated Conversations, at least at launch, will only be available in 13 languages, compared to its predecessors with over 50. We'd expect that the missing ones will trickle in, in due course.

Customers of those other two services should note that you're such a tiny group, Microsoft is going to reach out to you for replacement options individually. We kid you not. μ