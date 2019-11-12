Microsoft retires three services including Skype Translator bot
No Parlez
WHEN WE REPORT on product retirements, it tends to be Google swinging its axe, but today, it's Microsoft's turn to cull some of its more esoteric features and leave its devoted users saying, "Hey man, I was using that".
Two SMB features - Microsoft Invoicing and Outlook Customer Manager - are getting the chop, but they're so niche we could have just not mentioned it and most people would be none the wiser.
The one that we're really interested in is Skype Translator bot. You may recall it was only a few years ago that we first saw Microsoft keynotes being offered with automatically generated subtitles. Soon after, the feature was released in a standalone app, before it came to other parts of the Microsoft empire - most notably everyone's favourite car-sickness inducing VoIP service Skype.
Although the fundamental technology that wowed us all isn't changing, the next version of Skype will instead have something called "Translated Conversations" (because why have a catchy name when you can have a clunky one, eh?) which is already in testing within the Insider community, ahead of a full launch in Skype 8.54.
The good news is that whereas Translator bot would send the original message, then translate, then send the translation, this refined feature does the whole thing almost simultaneously, meaning that it should feel a bit less clunky and a bit more natural. It also means that you won't have this weird third wheel in your chats.
The bad news is that, at launch, Translated Conversations, at least at launch, will only be available in 13 languages, compared to its predecessors with over 50. We'd expect that the missing ones will trickle in, in due course.
Customers of those other two services should note that you're such a tiny group, Microsoft is going to reach out to you for replacement options individually. We kid you not. μ
Further reading
INQ Latest
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 looks set to debut at Computex 2020
AMD's slated 'Nvidia killer' could be sent packing
Google secretly swallowed health data of 'tens of millions' of Americans
Firm's privacy malpractice goes viral
AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X CPU benchmarks leak from Alienware Aurora machine
Out of this world performance... sorry
Google Stadia will launch with a dozen disappointing games
But it will boast Red Dead Redemption 2