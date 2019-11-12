Google secretly swallowed health data of 'tens of millions' of Americans

GOOGLE IS AMASSING detailed health data on millions of Americans in an effort dubbed 'Project Nightingale', the Wall Street Journal reports.

The hush-hush initiative, carried out in partnership with US healthcare giant Ascension, saw Google access "lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories" which "amounts to a complete health history, complete with patient names and dates of birth," according to the WSJ.

This data, which Google is said to be using to design new health-care focused software underpinned by its AI technology, was collected from "tens of millions" of US citizens across 21 states without patients or doctors having first been informed. As many as 150 Google staffers had access to the data, according to the report.

Since the WSJ published its damning report, Google confirmed that it's partnered with Ascension and moved quickly to quash privacy confirms, stating the deal is compliant with HIPAA, the federal law regulating the security and privacy of certain medical information.

"All of Google's work with Ascension adheres to industry-wide regulations (including HIPAA) regarding patient data, and come with strict guidance on data privacy, security and usage," wrote president of Google Cloud's industry products and solutions, Tariq Shaukat, in a blog post.

"Under this arrangement, Ascension's data cannot be used for any other purpose than for providing these services we're offering under the agreement, and patient data cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data."

Ascension said in a statement the agreement would also explore artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to help improve clinical effectiveness, as well as patient safety.

Google, though, doesn't exactly have a stellar track record when it comes to its treatment of sensitive medical information.

Deepmind, Google's AI arm, found itself in hot water back in 2017 over its data-sharing deal with Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust. The partnership was slammed for its lack of transparency and its failure to inform patients about what it's doing with their data. µ