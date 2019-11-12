AMD's Ryzen 9 3950X CPU benchmarks leak from Alienware Aurora machine

TEAM RED AMD's soon-to-be-released Ryzen 9 3950X CPU has been benchmarked inside an upcoming Alienware Aurora machine.

That chip, which is due to be released 25 November, brings a 16-core, 32-thread processor to the Ryzen 3000-series of CPUs. And while it may go on sale separately for below £600, it's also expected to pop up in Dell's high-end Alienware desktop PC.

Dubbed the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition in the Geekbench 4 listing, the PC's Ryzen 9 3950X rakes in a single-core score of 5,570 and a multi-core score of 52,098.

It was pitted against Intel's as-yet-unreleased Core i9-10980XE, an 18-core chip with 36 threads to play with, and taps into Intel's new Cascade Lake-X architecture.

With a single-core score of 5,652, the Core i9-19980XE just about beats the Ryzen 9 3950X. But in the multi-core test, it's a different story with the top-end Ryzen 9 CPU easily beating the Core i9 chip's score of 44,620.

When you consider the Core i9-10980XE has a proposed price tag of $2,000 (£1,550), the Ryzen 9 3950X seem stonking good value in comparison.

However, a lot can depend on the machines both chips were tested in and their cooling systems, and so on. So while AMD might be the multi-core champion in this test, that may not be the case in other situations. And benchmarks don't always tell the story of true real-world performance.

However, the Ryzen 9 3950X is shaping up to be quite the CPU for desktop PC gamers and folks that want a lot of CPU horsepower to play with but don't wish to fork out for a third-gen Threadripper CPU or get a hugely expensive machine with an X-series Intel chip.

With both chips die this month, we could see a good bit benchmark battling between AMD and Intel. µ