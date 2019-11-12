Labour Party targeted by 'large-scale' cyber attack

THE LABOUR PARTY says it has suffered a "sophisticated and large scale cyber attack" across its digital platforms.

A spokesperson for the party said the attack, which occurred just weeks ahead of the General Election on 12 December, had been foiled by the party's "robust security systems" and that they were confident that no data breach occurred.

"We have experienced a sophisticated and large scale cyber attack on Labour digital platforms. We took swift action and these attempts failed due to our robust security systems. The integrity of all our platforms was maintained and we are confident that no data breach occurred," the spokesperson said.

"Our security procedures have slowed down some of our campaign activities, but these were restored this morning and we are back up to full speed."

They also confirmed that the incident had been reported to the National Cyber Security Centre.

As per Sky News correspondent Rowland Manthorpe, the hacking attempt arrived in the form of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, while the BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones reports that Labour has detected "tens of millions of attacks - mostly originating from Russia and Brazil."

One Labour source tells me their staff have detected "tens of millions of attacks - mostly originating from Russia and Brazil" — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) November 12, 2019

Confirmation of the attack comes after problems were reported with Labour's leaflet-creating website on Monday. As per Twitter, one local campaign chief said "it hasn't been working properly and has now completely failed. Candidates can't get their leaflets off it & approved. It appears to have been hacked."

We'll update this article as we hear more. µ