Apple is apparently eyeing-up a 2023 for release for its AR glasses

APPLE HAS ITS PEEPERS FOCUSED on a 2023 release date for a pair of augmented reality (AR) glasses, which will supposedly follow the release of an AR headset in 2022.

That's the latest rumour surrounding Apple's work on bonce-based wearable tech, which comes courtesy of someone who's apparently spied prototypes of the specs and blabbed about them to The Information.

Somewhat ironically, there's not a great deal of solid information about the specs, other than they apparently look like expensive thin-frame sunglasses, like what you'd expect hipster types who work in 'creative industries' to wear.

The lenses wil darken when in use, according to the source, supposedly to signal to folks that might gawk at a person wearing the specs that they're occupied with AR stuff; we expect it'll be more advanced than Apple's current Animoji AR, which can have you looking like a talking cartoon lump of faecal matter, if that's your jam.

But those specs aren't due for another three-and-a-bit-years, so in the meantime, Apple will apparently release an AR headset that's not too unlike the Oculus Quest, only slimmed down a little. It'll apparently blend both AR and virtual reality, to better mix the world of make-believe with reality.

Both wearable devices will also come with a "3D sensor system", which is set to be a more advanced take on Apple's Face ID camera tech designed to scan people's mugs for biometric login and Animoji foolery.

From the rumours swirling around Apple's AR efforts, we'd have expected a pair of specs or goggles to pop up sooner. But Bloomberg reports that Apple has decided recently to delay the release of the first headset by a couple of years.

There's no detail as to why the delay has happened, but we'd guess Apple wants to get its AR hardware right the first time and release highly-streamlined and refined tech.

For Apple AR stuff to really take off beyond fun features in iPhones and iPads, we suspect it'll need developers onboard with whatever hardware it's working on.

Given Apple has an army of devs in the iOS ecosystem, it's not hard to imagine it could bring a good few of them over to work on AR stuff. But it looks like we've got a few years to wait before we see if that becomes a reality. µ