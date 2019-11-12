Microsoft will 'honour' Cali's GDPR-style privacy law across the US

MICROSOFT HAS PLEDGED to apply California's upcoming strict privacy legislation to all its US users.

In a surprising blog post, Julie Brill, Microsoft's chief privacy officer, said that the company will "honour" the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) across the US, just as it supposedly did with Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) last year, when it comes into force on 1 January 2020.

CCPA, which passed in July last year, is very similar to GDPR. Under the Act, companies must show users what data is collected on them, what the data will be used for and identify third parties who have been given access to the data. Consumers will also have the right to opt-out of having their data collected and sold and can request that their information is deleted.

"We are strong supporters of California's new law and the expansion of privacy protections in the United States that it represents," Brill said.

"Our approach to privacy starts with the belief that privacy is a fundamental human right and includes our commitment to provide robust protection for every individual. This is why, in 2018, we were the first company to voluntarily extend the core data privacy rights included in the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to customers around the world, not just to those in the EU who are covered by the regulation," she added.

"Similarly, we will extend CCPA's core rights for people to control their data to all our customers in the US."

While Microsoft, which is currently under investigation due to the in the EU over its compliance with GDPR, is a "strong supporter" of CCPA, the sweeping privacy rules have faced widespread backlash, particularly from California-based tech companies.

Facebook and Google, unsurprisingly, have been vocal opponents of the law, which limits what they're able to do with the masses of data they collect on users.

"[CCPA] came together under extreme time pressure, and imposes sweeping novel obligations on thousands of large and small businesses around the world, across every industry," a Google spokesperson said last year.

The Internet Association also expressed concerns about the lack of input its members have, pointing out quite reasonably that they are the ones that are going to have to make it work. µ