Apple's 16in MacBook Pro looks set to make official debut today

APPLE'S LONG-HYPED 16in MacBook Pro will reportedly make an official appearance later today.

So says Bloomberg, which reports that Apple is plotting a low-key launch for Wednesday before it starts flogging the super-sized MacBook later this week.

It claims the new MacBook Pro will fetch "about the same" as the 15in model, which is currently available in Blighty from £2,399. That, according to Bloomberg, is because the 16in model will arrive as a replacement for the classic 15in MacBook.

Adding weight to earlier rumours, the report notes that the soon-to-be-announced MacBook Pro will mark the debut of Apple's "revamped" scissor-switch keyboard. This reworked design will, according to earlier reports, allow for a low profile keyboard with small gaps between the keys to prevent debris from getting in between them - one of the problems that cause borkage on current MacBook keyboards.

The incoming MacBook is expected to feature a 16in 3072×1920 display, which Apple will cram into a 15in chassis, to pack Intel's 10nm Ice Lake or Coffee Lake Refresh processors, and a powerful 96W USB-C charger.

The report also notes that the Mac Pro is set for release sometime in December.

Bloomberg's predictions arrive a day after 9to5Mac also reported reporting that Apple will officially show off its supersized MacBook Pro this week, having heard from sources that Apple has been holding private media briefings in New York early this week. µ