Apple's 16in MacBook Pro is launching this week, probably

STOP US IF YOU'VE HEARD THIS BEFORE, but it looks like the arrival of the 16in MacBook is imminent.

Though all signs had pointed to a now-missed October unveiling, 9to5Mac is now reporting that Apple will officially show off its supersized MacBook Pro this week.

There won't be a flashy launch event, though; the website has heard that Apple is holding private media briefings in New York early this week - we're still awaiting our invite, natch - suggesting a public announcement is likely within days.

It's unlikely Apple's low-key launch will have many surprises in store, as the 16in MacBook Pro has been the subject of rumours and leaks for months. If the online titter-tatter is legit, expect the notebook to feature a 16in 3072×1920 display, which Apple will cram into a 15in chassis.

A new keyboard is also likely on the cards, as rumours claim Apple will ditch the much-maligned Butterfly keyboard on the 16in MacBook, opting instead for an all-new 'scissor-switch' mechanism. This reworked design, as per reports, will allow for a low profile keyboard with small gaps between the keys to prevent debris from getting in between them - one of the problems that cause borkage on current MacBook keyboards.

Apple's 16in MacBook is also expected to pack Intel's 10nm Ice Lake or Coffee Lake Refresh processors, though the former is unlikely given Intel hasn't yet announced Ice Lake chips appropriate for a high-end MacBook Pro. A separate leak claims that the upcoming laptop will also get a powerful 96W USB-C charger.

In terms of pricing, the 16in MacBook Pro will reportedly sell for upwards of $3,000 (around £2,450), with Apple positioning it between the iMac and iMac Pro as an, er, "portable" option for those after a professional-grade device. µ