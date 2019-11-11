Chronicle sits in Google Cloud that sits in Alphabet, and that's not working

GOOGLE'S CYBERSECURITY PROJECT Chronicle is in some seriously hot water after insiders warned that it is "imploding".

Motherboard has revealed that the problems really started when Chronicle was moved from 'X' (formerly Google X) to Google. Many employees only found out about the change the day before it happened, and that's kind of a big deal.

You see, Chronicle was always sold, not least of all to the employees, as a self-contained venture owned by Alphabet Castle, but not part of Google. Many see that as going against everything they joined Chronicle for.

(Incidentally, those that feel that way clearly haven't been watching the Google play-book in action).

Just to make things worse, the team discovered when they joined Google that their pay deals were rubbish compared to equivalent functions within Google ‘proper'.

That's the chicken. The egg is that people leaving the company have talked about the CEO being 'distant', the fact that nobody is sure what Chronicle's game plan is, and even in some cases, complaining at the absence of any kind of product road map.

So what happens next?

Well, Chronicle sits within the Google Cloud team but keeps its own identity. Thing is that if many more people leave, Google will have no choice but to roll its projects into Google-proper and close Chronicle down. It wouldn't exactly be the first time. With Nest, for example, it took a while, but it happened. Nest is now nothing more than a product line.

Google denies that there's anything terminal at Chronicle. In a statement, it said : "Building a security business with world-class technology and helping our customers protect their data is our top priority. Chronicle is critical to that mission, and we are investing aggressively in the Chronicle business to deliver a compelling product roadmap for customers."

Problem is, right now, that directly contradicts what Motherboard found in its investigation - so someone is wrong. μ