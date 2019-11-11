The next Apple Watch might have Touch ID

ANYBODY WHO WANTED their smartwatch to be more sceptical may have their wishes granted by Apple. A patent, first spotted by PatentlyApple, suggests that the company might be adding TouchID to the Apple Watch screen, so you can prove that your wrist belongs to you.

You can already use the Apple Watch to unlock Macs and make Apple Pay transactions, but adding fingerprint authentication would make these feel a bit less dicey - if you feel that something literally strapped to your body is at risk of loss for some reason.

It may seem like a bit of a step backwards, given modern iPhones have abandoned Touch ID in favour of Face ID, but the technology is still in use on cheaper iPads and pricier MacBooks. On the Apple Watch, the patent is specifically for "a touch sensing device, force sensing device, temperature sensing device, and/or a fingerprint sensor."

This little detail is actually part of a wider patent about the strap. Apple reckons it can move the antenna into the watch band, freeing up room for other things in the watch itself, without making it bigger.

We're dubious that'll ever see the light of day. Not only do watch straps take an awful lot of stretching and bending punishment which could lead to a lot of under-warranty repairs, but Apple makes a decent amount of money selling colourful overpriced Apple Watch bands. Would it really throw that away for a bit more battery life?

Maybe but, as ever with patents, there's no guarantee that this will ever reach a retail product. If every patent were implemented, Apple would be very busy indeed, given there are nearly 85,000 of them available to browse online if you happen to have a free month at some point. µ