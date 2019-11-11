All the evidence shows a Mac Pro release is imminent

SIX YEARS ON FROM the Death Star dustbin 2013 Mac Pro, it looks like Apple is finally ready to unleash its souped-up cheese grater follow up on a cash-rich target demographic.

We were promised a 2019 release date back at Apple's September event, which already made for quite a small window, but now there are two things which point to 'this month' rather than next.

Firstly, the Mac Pro now has FCC approval. That's not something you do until it's nearly boxed up and ready to go.

But more importantly, one has been seen in the wild - and it's a weird kind of celebrity endorsement. An eagle-eyed reader of 9to5Mac spotted the bulky desktop in DJ Calvin Harris' latest Instagram stories. That or he's bought an imitation PC cover for some reason.

Here it is in all its glory:

Harris wasn't using his Instagram stories to post tedious unboxing videos or anything - it was to showcase some new music he's working on. Nonetheless, it looks like the Mac Pro has been part of that creative process.

How has he got his hands on it ahead of release? Well either he's been buying off the black market, or Apple has quietly been handing new hardware out to select creatives for feedback or endorsements. What we're saying is it wouldn't be too surprising if Harris showed up in one of those terminably long promotional videos Apple shows at its events while the speakers nip out for a ciggy.

If this celebrity sort-of endorsement has tempted you, it's worth remembering that while this is the kind of computer that might be chump change to multi-award winning platinum artists, to most of us it's ridiculously pricey.

When the Mac Pro was unveiled back in September, Apple said it'd set you back a massive $5,999 - around £4,686 on this side of the pond, assuming a direct currency conversion. But this is Apple we're talking about, so expect something closer to the economically dubious $1=£1 rate. µ