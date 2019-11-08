iOS 13.2.2 will stop killing background apps so aggressively

IF YOU LIKE seeing that little red update icon on the Settings app on your iPhone, then boy has Apple been treating you well recently.

The company has gone hog wild with iOS updates, fixes, and then fixes for the fixes. iOS 13 was introduced on 19 September, before getting 13.1 six days later. Version 13.1.1 followed before September was over, and October kicked off with 13.1.2 - a version that practically had "final final FINAL version" in the release notes. After that mad fortnight, things were a bit quiet before 13.2 started making HomePods misbehave.

At that point we must have collectively given up the will to live, because we didn't cover 13.2.1 on the site, but we're sure it was a doozie. A doozie that now requires 13.2.2 to emerge today and heroically save the day and crush yet more bugs.

This time around, the chief fix is a bug that would aggressively close background apps when you switched to do something else. Which would be a bit annoying if you're trying to multitask, to put it mildly.

Elsewhere, you're getting fixes galore. There's a couple of fixes to bugs which would drop cellular services at inopportune times, and a helpful sounding one where encrypted emails sent between Exchange accounts would be unreadable.

Here are the full patch notes for your perusal:

Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose cellular service after a call

Addresses an issue where cellular data may temporarily not be available

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on Yubikey Lightning-powered accessories

Stay tuned to find out what's broken this time, and what gems we can expect to see in 13.2.3. µ