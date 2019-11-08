Unsent Valentine's Day texts are suddenly appearing on phones in the US

AMERICANS: IF YOU'VE found an old flame texting you out of the blue, you may want to think twice before you reply. A weird bug affecting all four of the main American networks has seen unsent text messages from February - especially Valentine's Day - dropping in inboxes in the middle of the night.

Indeed, not just this February either. One Reddit post has people claiming they're getting messages sent from Valentine's Day of years past too.

Apparently this is a nationwide issue...

I guess I could have it worse pic.twitter.com/Fojxh4jxqo — jamie (@PBandJamiee) November 7, 2019

Better late than never, we suppose.

Actually not, because this has the real power to cause all kinds of problems. And not just sending someone who never wants to hear from you an unwelcome aubergine emoji. One Redditor, for example, wrote that he ended up texting his current girlfriend a message from when they were first getting to know one another. "She was probably suspecting I meant to send it to someone else," he said.

And it gets worse. Without wanting to turn this news story too morbid, over 200,000 people die in the United States each month according to the United Nations. Unsurprisingly, therefore, a fair number of people across the Atlantic woke up to text messages from friends and relatives who are now no longer with us. "It was a punch in the gut," one affected person told The Verge.

How did this happen? It's not clear - while both T-Mobile ("third-party vendor" issue) and Sprint ("maintenance update" error) have given vague excuses, it doesn't really offer much to go on. And while they're both keen to say the problem is now fixed, without a clear explanation of what happened and why, it's hard to believe this won't be a story we're writing again at some point in the future. µ