HoloLens 2 starts shipping in to deep-pocketed pre-order customers
Microsoft goggles can be yours for just, er, £2,730
IF YOU'VE GOT $3,500 (around £2,730) burning a hole in your pocket, you can now splurge it on Microsoft's HoloLens 2 headset.
Microsoft announced on Thursday that its second-gen AR headset has started shipping to pre-order customers - two months later than some had expected - in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
Once it fulfills its initial set of pre-orders, Microsoft said it will begin shipping the bonce-worn wearable to additional customers.
It's probably not for you, though, as Microsoft is aiming the Judge Dredd-style googles squarely at deep-pocketed business types; when we shoved HoloLens 2 on our head at MWC earlier this year, our demo of the headset was focused on repairing an aircraft's landing gear, rather than blasting zombies.
However, at $3,500, the HoloLens 2 still might seem a bit of a steep proposition for even fairly well-off businesses. But the headset does come equipped with an array of futuristic sensors, an improved display and an all-new carbon fibre body that has supposedly "more than tripled" the comfort of the device.
Microsoft has also added full-fledged gesture tracking to the second-gen HoloLens, a major improvement over the original, which means you can manipulate virtual items as with real ones. That's thanks to the onboard AI holographic co-processor, which comes teamed with a Snapdragon 850 compute engine.
Software-wise, the HoloLens 2 is the first Windows Core OS device to go on sale. It ships with Windows Holographic version 1903, which Microsoft claims is more secure, faster, and features new UX experiences. µ
