GitHub's user survey reveals massive growth in open source

GITHUB HAS RELEASED the results of its annual 'State of the Octoverse' survey, giving us one of the most comprehensive insights into the developer community out there.

The Microsoft-owned code repository has over 40 million users, so its conclusions are accurate enough to break our 'lies, damned lies and statistics' rule.

Starting with GitHub itself, which this year has seen 10 million new users and 44 million repositories created, with over 87 million pull-requests from its servers.

With users all over the globe (even Antarctica, apparently), the results reflect a global community, with just one in five users based in the US. Over 1.7 million students have learned to code with GitHub, with 31,000+ teachers using GitHub in lesson plans.

44 per cent more users created their first repository on GitHub, year-on-year, with 1.3 million making their first-ever open-source contribution. But it's not all back bedroom developers - 35 of the Fortune 50 Index of companies have contributed to GitHub projects during this year.

Google's machine learning engine Tensorflow is one of the most used repositories on GitHub and gives a good indication of a typical project. 9,900 contributors have added their work to TensorFlow in the survey period, with 2,200 direct commit contributions. 25,000 users have contributed to TensorFlow dependences, with 46,000 other repositories now rely on Tensorflow.

Other fun facts include the rise of Python which has surpassed Java to become second only to Javascript in popularity. Fastest growing languages are Dart and Rust, whilst the use of Jupyter Notebooks, the service for Jupyter programmers has seen 100 per cent year-on-year growth for the third year in a row.

Back in 2017, GitHub added a security alerts feature, which has already surpassed 7.6m remediations from the community.

The release of the data comes ahead of next week's GitHub Universe event in San Francisco. INQ will be there in full force with all the latest news, and with a bit of luck, an update on that nasty ICE business. µ

