Bill Gates: Windows Mobile would have beaten Android if it weren't for those pesky feds

NAIVE RICH BLOKE Bill Gates has admitted that he thinks Windows Mobile should have worked and that the feds are to blame for its failure.

The also-ran operating system was put out of its misery in 2016, causing the suspected death of our resident Windows Mobile correspondent, but speaking at a New York Times' conference this week, Gates explained that being tangled up in an antitrust case at the time caused the problems.

"There's no doubt that the antitrust lawsuit was bad for Microsoft, and we would have been more focused on creating the phone operating system and so instead of using Android today you would be using Windows Mobile," burbled Gates "If it hadn't been for the antitrust case... we were so close, I was just too distracted. I screwed that up because of the distraction."

According to The Verge, he also revealed that the company was too late for an upcoming Motorola handset that (believe it or not) could have made a big difference.

"Now nobody here has ever heard of Windows Mobile, but oh well. That's a few hundred billion here or there."

Gates has previously estimated that the failure of Windows Mobile cost the company around $400bn.

In reality, the antitrust was a distraction, but the real issue was the schizophrenic nature of the platform. The original Windows Mobile, built on Windows CE, was abandoned in favour of the incompatible Windows Phone, built on the fledgeling UWP platform that powers Windows 10. Then, later, it changed back to being called Windows Mobile again.

The big mistake was probably the point of giving up and starting again. Windows Mobile of old had a huge community - it was the inspiration for sites like XDA Developers when Android was still a Cupcake in the eye. When support dwindled, many chose to switch to Android, killing off the existing user base.

Fast forward and now, thanks to the Chest Burster strategy, Microsoft is back in the game with its contributions to Android. It will also launch its first Android device - the Surface Neo - next year. But yeah, the antitrust probably didn't help, Bill. µ