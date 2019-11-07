The #GoodManners campaign wants to shame bullies with emoji

We feel chastened just looking at these guys.

RELAX EVERYONE: ONLINE HARASSMENT will soon be a thing of the past, and you'll have emoji to thank.

Yes, soon the emoji's contribution to the world won't be limited to changing the way you look at aubergines in the fruit and veg aisle at Tesco. The Unicode Consortium is being lobbied to include a series of emoji to be deployed when people are being jerks online to shame them into acting better.

Well, it's an idea, we suppose.

The press release talks about six emoji and - knowing that with great power comes great responsibility - advice on when to use them. They are:

An emoji holding up a yellow card. This is to be used as a warning to someone that they're being ever so mean and if they don't knock it off you'll report them to a social media company that likely won't care.

An emoji peering over the top of its glasses. This one is to suggest disapproval, apparently. Which is handy, because there just aren't any words that do that in the dictionary as it stands.

An emoji wagging a finger. This is stepping things up - if you see an emoji wagging its finger at you, you'd better believe it's time to stop.

An emoji blowing a whistle. OH HELL NO, you've done it now jabroni. This is to alert others to bullying, though how is not really explained.

There are also a couple to be deployed indirectly. They are:

A masked emoji being abusive. This one is to "call out anonymous abuse or impersonation," and to alert people that "content may not be genuine".

An emoji reaching out for a hug. This one is to send support to someone you see getting picked on online.

The #GoodManners campaign is led by former Conservative minister Penny Mordaunt who you may remember either from the nine weeks she spent diving on ITV's reality TV show Splash! in 2014 or the 12 she spent as Defence Secretary earlier this year.

She told The Times: "The limited way people can respond to disrespectful behaviour on social media is resulting in polite, sensible people becoming a silent majority on these platforms." We agree: Shakespeare's work would have been far more comprehensive if he'd only had access to little smiley faces.

"This affects politicians but also many others in public life, from school governors to public servants to charity trustees. It is my hope that these new tools can help us all create the social norms that are so lacking online."

Given the far-right have overused a cartoon frog so much that it's been recognised as a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League, we reckon that's a stretch. A well-intentioned stretch, but a stretch nonetheless. µ