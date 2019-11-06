Xiaomi rebrands the CC9 Pro as the Mi Note 10 for for Europe

HEY, REMEMBER THAT XIAOMI Mi CC9 Pro flagship phone that rocks a bonkers 108MP camera and won't be making it out of China? Well turns out it's coming to Europe after all.

But it's not going to be called the CC9 Pro, which is frankly a relief as it's a fiddly name. Instead, Xiamoi is dubbing it the Mi Note 10.. that rustling is the sound of Samsung's lawyers sharpening their pencils.

There is one difference between the Mi Note 10 and the CC9 Pro, in that the former will run Xiaomi's MIUI on top of Android and Google services, whereas the CC9 Pro makes use of Xiaomi's own apps and services doled out in China.

Aside from that, the Mi Note 10 is identical to the CC9 Pro. Not that that's a bad thing, as specs-wise the phone rocks some flagship-grade hardware.

A curved 6.47in OLED display with a fingerprint scanner beneath the screen is one such example. As is the 5,260MAh battery with fast charging and the 6GB of RAM.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G is slightly less than stellar. But we've found that in real-world use, such a mid-range SoC is still plenty for all but the most demanding of smartphone power users.

Putting that chip aside, the Mi Note 10 looks like a pretty slick smartphone at first glance, and with a price of 549 euros, around £472, it's a heck of a lot cheaper than another Note device we could think of.

There's a slight spanner in the works in that we have no word on when the Mi Note 10 will arrive or how deep into Europe it will make it; there's a chance it still might not make it over to Brexit Isle either. Time will tell. µ