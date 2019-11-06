Microsoft kills off the 'fast ring' of the Windows Insider Programme

MICROSOFT HAS confirmed that skipping ahead is about to fall behind.

The company has been offering "Skip Ahead" to a limited subset of Windows 10 Insiders who are willing to risk more hassles but get to test cutting edge features that aren't even ready for the main Insider testing programme.

Once we get close to an official Windows 10 Build release, the ‘slow ring' catches up to the ‘fast ring' and then with ‘skip ahead', and for a short time, there's nothing to skip ahead to.

With Windows 10 Build 1909 (November 2019 Update) expected to be released to the great unwashed (that's us, punters, by the way), that catch-up is happening and for the last time.

The next version of Windows 10 (code: 20H1) won't be available on the Skip Ahead ring. In fact, there'll be no Skip Ahead ring at all - just the Fast Ring and the Slow Ring.

The main reason is that technically they're not "fast" and "slow" anymore. They're actually "minor autumn update" (slow) and "main Spring release" (fast) respectively. The Skip Ahead ring was actually just a faster fast ring, and it's not really needed with this set-up.

If you're signed up for the Skip Ahead ring, you'll automatically be merged into the Fast Ring without any action, so sit back, relax, and wait for all the latest bugs and misjudged ideas to come surging down the interweb pipe to your precious lappy.

In fact, Fast Ring insiders are already previewing, prodding and poking the November 2019 update to Windows 10 - a sure sign it is imminent.

Although the Insider Programme is generally regarded as a good thing, it has proved itself to be less-that-perfect in recent months following a series of large-scale update borkages to updates that should have been stable.

Because participation is voluntary, it's impossible for Microsoft to use Insiders to test every permutation of actions with every component to every machine. µ