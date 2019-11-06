Facebook reveals 100 developers had improper access to Groups member data

FACEBOOK HAS WARNED that some 100 developers may have accessed user information they shouldn't have since the social network changed its rules in April 2018.

Situations like the Cambridge Analytica data scandal highlighted how some developers using Facebook could have gained access to masses of Facebook user data, and the scrutiny it put Facebook under seemingly motivated the company to change its privacy and data policies.

That's all well and good, but it would appear that something went a bit wrong somewhere as those 100 developers seemed to have gained improper access to user data through the Groups API. Whether the developers did this deliberately or was simply through something borked in the API, designed to help Facebook Group administrators manage their groups, was still running in some third-party apps, has yet to be revealed.

However, since the changes in 2018, third-party developers should not be able to access or view individual group members names, profile pic or other data.

"We know at least 11 partners accessed group members' information in the last 60 days," said Facebook's head of platform partnerships Konstantinos Papamiltiadis. "Although we've seen no evidence of abuse, we will ask them to delete any member data they may have retained and we will conduct audits to confirm that it has been deleted."

Facebook has kept tight-lipped on the names of the developers, so there's not likely to b much of an external witch hunt for them by privacy-paranoid types. And the whole situation seems rather minor compared to other privacy borks Facebook has suffered in recent years.

However, it does highlight that changing policy is all well and good, but ensuring that certain privacy moves are then enshrined in code and APIs is a pretty important step and perhaps one that Facebook has stumbled upon. µ

This doesn't exactly shower Facebook in glowing privacy praise, which could be a bit of a metaphorical kick in the crotch for Mark Zuckerberg who has previously championed that he wants Facebook to be a privacy-focused platform...okay Zuck okay.