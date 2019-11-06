ChromeOS 78 bring virtual desktops and click-to-call

GOOGLE HAS let loose the latest version of ChromeOS and it's a particularly good one.

ChromeOS 78 is rolling out to Chromebooks and the like, and for the first time, it boasts virtual desktops for the first time, bringing the Google OS into line with Windows 10 and Mac (Virtual Desktop and Mission Control, respectively).

The feature has become increasingly more popular in recent years as it lets users create different environments for personal, business or whatever else they choose.

In Chrome, you can use a 4 finger gesture across the screen to move between desktops.

One other significant change this month is that Google has extended the lifespan of Chrome OS devices by an extra year. Chromebooks have a five year support period anyway, but that starts on the product's launch, so many are coming to EOL already. This gives them a stay of execution.

If you'd like to find out if your machine has been given a new lease of life, then you can check it out at this link, but make sure you get the model number right - many Chromebooks use the same branding year after year.

Other new bits include support for ‘Click-to-call' which can automatically dial your Android device for you, providing the devices are properly paired up, a reminder of the direction of travel which is seeing both Windows and Google move towards an integrated ecosystem.

Also new is a much-needed overhaul to printer support. Now, when you add a printer, it will look for devices in range automatically, rather than you having to give it a manual nudge.

Whilst ChromeOS still has a tiny fraction of a crowded market, its influence is becoming undeniable, especially given Chrome's dominance as a browser.

Recently, Microsoft announced several initiatives that could be seen as an attempt to beat Chrome at its own game, not least of all the forthcoming Windows 10X. µ