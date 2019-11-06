UBER HAS been heavily criticised after an investigation into a fatal crash involving one of its autonomous self-driving vehicles.

Elaine Hertzberg was knocked down as she crossed the road in Tempe, Arizona, where Uber was testing.

The report suggests that there was nothing in the car's systems about the concept of jaywalking and therefore failed to correctly identify her as something to be avoided.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will make a final verdict about the cause of the crash on the 19th November.

Hertzberg was hit by the adapted Volvo as she traversed an unlit highway, wheeling her bicycle. By the time it corrected its mistakes, it was too late to stop.

Some reports suggest that she was watching a tv show on her phone as she crossed, which may lessen the blame on the car but won't change the fact that the Uber vehicle was not programmed to recognise her.

In total, the report claims that Uber's vehicles were involved in 37 crashes between September 2016 and March 2018.

Although the news is pretty damning for Uber, it's not a disaster. An earlier ruling frees the crapsi-cab firm from corporate responsibility, however, the car's ‘back up' driver, Rafaela Vasquez, could still be prosecuted for failing to dive in and hit the brakes as the same footage suggests her eyes were not on the road at the time.

Uber was instantly suspended from self-driving tests in Arizona and has since moved testing to Pennsylvania, where we assume it has been programmed to recognise long beards, horses and traps and Osmonds. The company was previously working on self-driving trucks but has now switched to cars full time.

The death is the only one, so far, caused by a self-driving car in ‘Level 3' mode - that is to say, autonomous, but with the backup driver on stand by.

There have been 5 other deaths involving self-driving cars at ‘Level 2', meaning that there's no autonomy. This is the setting that Tesla's Autopilot feature uses, and Teslas have been involved in 4 of the 5 fatalities. µ