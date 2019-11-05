Xiaomi's Mi C9 Pro is the 'world's first' 108MP penta-camera smartphone

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Xiaomi has unveiled the world's first smartphone to feature a wholly-unnecessary 108MP penta-camera setup.

For those of you not clued up on prefixes, that means five; yes, Xioami has equipped the backside of its Mi CC9 Pro flagship with five actual cameras, one-upping the Galaxy S10 5G and its quad-camera array.

The main lens is, as expected, Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, which previously made its debut on Xiaomi's ludicrously-expensive Mi Mix Alpha. This is joined by a 12MP sensor for portrait shorts, an 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, a 20MP ultra-wide camera with a 117-degree field of view and a 2MP macro lens.

Naturally, the Mi CC9 Pro comes equipped with the usual array of photography software wizardry, including Xiaomi's all-new Night Mode 2.0, which combines multiple shots to reduce noise.

Elsewhere, Xiaomi's latest flagship sports a 6.47in AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a small waterdrop notch at the top, and under the hood, you'll find an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The handset also packs a beefy 5,260mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can charge to 60 per cent in just 30 minutes thanks to its 30W Mi Fast Charge tech.

Other essentials such as a USB-C port, a Hi-Res headphone jack, and NFC are also present on the Mi CC9 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro will go on sale in China on Wednesday. An entry-levek model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be flogged for 2,799 yuan (around £310), while an 8GB model will fetch 3,099 yuan or $440 (£440). The firm is also offering a more expensive CC9 Pro Premium Edition, which comes with 256GB storage and an 8P lens system for the 108MP camera, for 3,499 yuan (£380).

It's as yet unclear if the smartphone will be made available here in Blighty.

Xiaomi on Tuesday also launched the Mi Watch (above), a brazen Apple Watch clone that's priced at just 1,999 yuan (£220). The Android Wear gadget is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and features a 1.78in AMOLED display, WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth, and NFC. µ