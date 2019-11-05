Microsoft is bringing Edge to Linux, for all the Microsoft fans running Linux*

WEB BROWSING ALSO-RAN Microsoft Edge is coming to Linux.

We can just imagine the amount of bunting and party poppers that the Linux community has just ordered. After all, why wouldn't you want a browser from the company that you joined Linux to get away from?

Edge launched with Windows 10 but is seeing a massive overhaul in the upcoming months, as it switches from its original build to ones powered by Google's Chromium engine, which should bring quicker updates and better compatibility.

The question of a Linux version has been whispered in corridors for months now, though up to now, its thought there were still questions over how practical it was to achieve.

But now, on stage at the Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, it was confirmed that, yes, Edge is coming to Linux.

The announcement came alongside an official confirmation that Edge Chromium will be released in a stable build on 15 January 2020 - the day after Windows 7 reaches EoL. This gives rise to the question of why test builds for Windows 7 were made available, but hey ho.

There's no such timetable available for the Linux version. The Windows and Mac versions have been in Canary and Beta for months, a process that the Linux version hasn't even started yet, and we don't know how far along the build is.

So at the moment, the news is that it's definitely coming, at some point, and you'll be able to download it in a stable build around three months after the first Canary (nightly) build appears. All subject to change of course.

With the announcement yesterday of its new "Cdge Wave" logo, it feels as if the Edge juggernaut is now well and truly powered up and ready to make 2020 the year of the "our Chromium browser is better than yours". µ

